Keep dog whistlers off local school boards

Steven Wand

Spring Garden Township

What’s all this fuss I hear about CRT being taught in the local schools? Why would there be CRT, cathode-ray tubes, in York-area schools? That’s college graduate-level physics. Why would anyone teach young kids to smash little electrons onto a phosphorous screen? It takes lots of voltage to do this, and someone could be shocked or hurt.

While this might be a humorous take, some school board candidates are juicing up McCarthy-era tactics, pointing to phony CRT and fabricated flash-point issues. It is devious that some school board candidates are saying in their printed propaganda that they are trying “to keep politically motivated curriculum out of our classrooms” when their statement is actually a dog whistle to amp up the power of ignorance and to do exactly the opposite. I’m not shocked.

More:Local school boards emerge as hot races across US

More:'Politically injected': Central York school board race heats up amid intense scrutiny

Seriously, for these reasons, we need to unplug some low-voltage, closet politicians and their dog whistles running for school board in York Suburban and Central York school districts. If engaged parents, moderate Republicans, independents, and Democrats pay attention and vote, we have a good opportunity to elect genuinely qualified candidates, people truly dedicated to our kids’ futures and candidates who will provide effective, transparent governance of our tax dollars.

In the York Suburban School District, I must vote for Freireich, Sullivan and Gee. No one else.