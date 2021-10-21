Vote to continue York Suburban's tradition of quality education

Dick Guyer

Spring Garden Township

I have been a part of the York Suburban School District in various capacities for 52 years. I was a teacher for 35 years, a coach for 52 years, a parent for 18 years, and now a grandparent for 12 years and counting. I have always been extremely proud to be associated with different school board members, staff, families and students of our district.

As school board members changed through the years, our community can be thankful that the one direction that has not changed is the maintaining of high standards for the students in our school district. Our school board has not established policies for political reasons. Policies are established with the best interests of our students as the priority. I strongly support Ellen Freireich, Steve Sullivan and Quentin Gee to continue to provide an outstanding school philosophy for our community. Each of the three candidates brings a variety of experience, qualifications, and care for our students.

Let's keep the strong tradition of quality at York Suburban by electing Freireich, Sullivan and Gee on Nov. 2. However, it won't happen if we do not vote.