These six Central York candidates have my vote

George Dvoryak

Springettsbury Township

First, a huge thank you to all the residents of Springettsbury Township for your input and support during my 18 years serving your interests on the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors. Second, a similar big thank you to all the candidates running for Central York School Board this year. Your willingness to campaign for one of the most thankless jobs around is commendable given its critical importance to the students and the community.

As a parent of two daughters who received a top-notch quality education at Central, I take a special interest in this year’s election and have spent many hours learning the facts behind the issues this year. I will say I am saddened but not surprised that outside interests have attempted to sway public perception using what is described at best as misleading information and accusations.

After studying the issues and speaking with some of the candidates directly, I have settled on six that I believe will best serve the Central York community. On Nov. 2, please join me in voting for Tim Strickler, Wendy Crane, Faith Casale, Veronica Gemma, Danielle Allison and Laura Bond.