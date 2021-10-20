READERS

Mark your ballot for Freireich, Sullivan and Gee in York Suburban

Brad Rehnberg
Spring Garden Township
York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo

I am the proud father of three York Suburban graduates and will support Ellen Freireich, Steve Sullivan, and Quentin Gee for York Suburban school board.

A York Suburban education gave my kids a solid foundation for their current adult successes. They experienced what every parent in the district wants for their child – a consistently rigorous education delivered by experienced and dedicated teachers.

More:Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election

These three candidates will devote themselves to delivering that for every student in the district.

I will be marking my ballot for only Freireich, Sullivan and Gee. I ask you to do the same.