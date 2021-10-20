Mark your ballot for Freireich, Sullivan and Gee in York Suburban

Brad Rehnberg

Spring Garden Township

I am the proud father of three York Suburban graduates and will support Ellen Freireich, Steve Sullivan, and Quentin Gee for York Suburban school board.

A York Suburban education gave my kids a solid foundation for their current adult successes. They experienced what every parent in the district wants for their child – a consistently rigorous education delivered by experienced and dedicated teachers.

These three candidates will devote themselves to delivering that for every student in the district.

I will be marking my ballot for only Freireich, Sullivan and Gee. I ask you to do the same.