Vote Freireich, Sullivan and Gee to continue York Suburban's excellence

Emily Bates

Spring Garden Township

I am writing in support of Ellen Freireich, Steve Sullivan and Quentin Gee, candidates for York Suburban school board.

As the parent of three York Suburban graduates, I have seen firsthand how an excellent education has contributed to their successes. These three candidates are driven to make sure that York Suburban’s excellence continues to be there for everyone in our district.

As a former member of the school board, I know what this elected office means. Helping to guide a school district is not simple. It requires hard work, time, listening and collaboration.

School boards in Pennsylvania are made up of dedicated citizens from their districts. They are not experts in education … the school’s faculty and staff have that expertise. They are also not experts in public health, building design, school finance laws, or any of the individual subjects taught in the schools. School boards look to experts in those fields to advise them.

What sitting on a school board does require is a dedication to both the community and the future generation that will one day lead our communities across the country. These three candidates have that dedication. They are ready to continue the promise to the young people of the district that all past graduates have enjoyed – a great education.

Please join me in supporting the future of York Suburban. Please join me in voting for just Freireich, Sullivan and Gee.