Vote to uphold York Suburban standards

Deirdre Folkers

Spring Garden Township

More than 30 years ago, my husband and I carefully researched school districts before purchasing a new home. We chose York Suburban School District based on its size and its quality of education.

The district served all three of our children well. They received a very good basic education that prepared them as they went on to college and into successful careers. Many years later, York Suburban is the only local school district in the county to hold state and national rankings for quality.

As empty nesters, we continue to benefit from the strength of the district. Most of the homes in our neighborhood date to the 1950s — despite a lack of modern features, they continue to sell well because young people with children want to move into the district — and our taxes remain in the middle of all York County school districts.

Please vote to uphold quality education by choosing Freireich, Sullivan and Gee (only) when voting for school board members. Freireich, Sullivan and Gee bring experienced and caring leadership and will make decisions based on our children’s educational needs — not on partisan politics.

In these challenging times, we need our children to receive a broad-based education that will allow them to deal with the challenges of the 21st century — challenges that can only be met with a sound educational background and problem-solving skills. Please vote solely for Freireich, Sullivan and Gee for York Suburban School Board.