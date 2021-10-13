Put Suburban students' best interests first

Ruby and Mark Schmidt

Springettsbury Township

As parents of York Suburban graduates, we were very proud of the education our children received. It is easy to take for granted the assumption that the values and culture that existed for our children will continue for future generations of York Suburban students.

In recent weeks, we have become concerned that the students’ best interests are being overshadowed by an agenda that will not meet their needs. Therefore, it is essential that we continue to elect school board members who are true to the values that have been established for York Suburban schools and it is incumbent on all of us to exercise our right to vote to ensure those values are maintained.

Ellen Freireich, Steven Sullivan and Quentin Gee are the candidates who understand these values best.

Ellen Freireich has served our district for 24 years. Her experience, passion, commitment and dedication to the education of our students goes unmatched. Steven Sullivan is a first-term board member and is a parent of two high school students and one graduate. His financial background makes him uniquely qualified to balance both the financial matters of the district and still have the best interest of the students in mind. Quentin Gee is a first-time candidate and the parent of a Suburban graduate. He served in the Marine Corps and the Army Reserves. He has life experiences that few others can claim.

Each of these candidates has a clear vision of the challenges facing our district and they know the only way to preserve Suburban’s strong record of achievement is to put partisan objectives aside and work toward a common goal.