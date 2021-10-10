LETTER: Rep. Perry's behavior nothing less than shameful

Lawrence Goldman

York Township

Dear Congressman Perry,

I get it. People want to believe their president. The problem was, the former president couldn't be believed. You know the truth. This was a free and fair election so why would you hold on to the lie that says otherwise? Because many of your constituents believe the lie? You're supposed to be trustee of the people and not a delegate representing your voters' outrageous and false beliefs.

You're supposed to behave righteously in all manner in fulfilling your duties as my congressman. Is denying the election results righteous? No it's not. It reeks of self-interest. Now I read in The York Dispatch that you played a role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Denying an election result is one thing, actively participating in trying to overturn it is something else. It's called "sedition."

I also understand that people want to live for a cause. As veterans, we both understand what this means. Protecting America from its enemies (both foreign and domestic) is a cause to live for. Trump-ism is not a cause. It's a cult worshiping the worst in us. Are you actually a member of a cult? If you are, well then, you should be considered a "domestic enemy." Your behavior since the 2020 election can be called nothing other than shameful.