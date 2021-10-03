LETTER: Retired Judge Uhler endorses Smith for bench

Retired Judge John C. Uhler

York County Common Pleas Court

I write expressing my unqualified support of Suzanne Smith, who is a candidate for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in York County.

I directly worked with Suzanne while she served as a law clerk in my chambers, where she developed the skill sets of research and defending her draft opinions. Suzanne also developed her enhanced inquiry and listening skills through her direct engagement with the many applicants for emergency PFA orders. Suzanne was an excellent, diligent and hardworking law clerk.

Following her direct work with me she continued her public service to our York community by serving in the Public Defender’s Office. I later observed Suzanne’s participation in the courtroom on many occasions in both her role as a public defender and as private counsel on her client’s behalf. In all instances she was well prepared. At all times Suzanne professionally, competently and courteously advocated on behalf of her client.

Suzanne’s advocacy as a public citizen has been evidenced through participation in her many leadership roles and volunteer committees, seeking to improve the law, access to the legal system, and the administration of justice. She has been engaged as an adjunct professor of law-related courses at Gettysburg College.

Importantly Suzanne’s actions are consistent in all respects with her fundamental belief in the importance of and adherence to the Rule of Law. The Rule of Law and independence of the judiciary are paramount for a judge. I believe Suzanne will act at all times in a manner that promotes confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and she will avoid impropriety as mandated by our Judicial Code. Please join me by casting your vote for Suzanne Smith for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of York County in the Nov. 2 election.

