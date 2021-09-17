1964 Central grad returns diploma in disgust over book ban

Donald Dehoff

Buffalo, New York

I just put my 1964 Central York High School diploma in the mail to the school board at 775 Marion Road. I no longer want to be associated with this school district in any way, shape or form.

For the school board to ban a four-page list of videos, articles, documents, books and other reading material on race is disgusting.

It is apparent that the district is afraid students will be taught the truth about racism from the past and the present in the York area and in the United States.

More:Demonstrators rally against book ban at Central Admin

More:'While disturbing, it's not surprising': PEN America slams Central York's book ban

More:'A slap in the face': Central York students protest ban on diversity resources

More:'Afraid to teach': School's book ban targeted Black, Latino authors