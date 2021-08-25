Biden supporter calls Afghanistan withdrawal 'a colossal disaster'

Harry L McNeal Jr.

Glen Rock

President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan has unleashed a colossal disaster. In terms of human suffering, with extra agony for those Afghans who assisted us, as well as for our reputation as a reliable ally. It is mitigated only slightly by the removal from harm's way of our relatively few remaining soldiers.

And this monumental judgmental blunder has been accompanied by an air-headed failure to plan for the contemporaneous evacuation of those Afghan allies.

It is hard to think the term could ever be applied to Joe Biden, but it seems like there was an almost callous disregard of the clearly foreseeable catastrophe that would result.

Biden’s shame is not alleviated by Donald Trump’s having paved the way. The writer is a disappointed, but otherwise energetic supporter of President Biden.

