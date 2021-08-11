LETTER: Perry should support infrastructure bill

Craig Griffin

York City

For what might be the first time in his career as a member of Congress, Rep. Scott Perry should put partisan politics aside and step up for the big, bold plan being put forth by President Joe Biden to help working people in our country and our state recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Rep. Perry should vocally support the bipartisan infrastructure plan which would deliver long overdue funding to our crumbling infrastructure while creating good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians. And he should back the broader Build Back Better plan, which will deliver the relief needed to meet the moment to millions of Pennyslvanians — including making health insurance and child care more affordable, expanding access to affordable home and community-based care for seniors, and expanding the use of clean energy to keep our air and water clean in the long-term.

So, Rep. Perry — why don't you surprise your constituents for once? Reach across the aisle and send our community the relief it deserves.

