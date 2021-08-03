Seniors can save on health care through ACA program

Pam Zerba

With all that’s happening in the world, AARP is concerned that some seniors may have missed an extension to the Affordable Care Act’s enrollment period, through the American Rescue Plan. Your health matters to AARP Pennsylvania, and as an AARP volunteer, I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity.

As many as 363,000 Pennsylvanians — ages 50 to 64 — could potentially be helped by a special ACA enrollment period that is available right now through Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace called “Pennie.” But this special enrollment period ends on August 15. Even if you already have coverage through Pennie, you could potentially be aided by the new special enrollment period, take advantage of extended premium tax credits, and save money on your health insurance.

Lack of affordable health care is one reason why many adults ages 50 to 64 remain uninsured. Don’t miss this opportunity to make sure you and your loved ones are covered. Now is the time to sign up, if you haven’t already. To learn more about the ACA special enrollment period, your eligibility, and how to sign up for ACA health insurance in Pennsylvania, visit www.aarp.org/acapa or call 888-OUR-AARP.