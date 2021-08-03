Congressman Perry is a disgrace to our nation

Mark E. Counsman

To Scott Perry:

You are on the wrong side of facts and history. You Trump sycophants, members of the GQP, are sick individuals of unpatriotic proportions.

You and your QAnon cohorts are a disgrace to this great nation. You have disgraced the oath of your office.

Reading this quote from you makes me sick to my stomach:

"We've got a couple of members, delusory members, who are on the wrong side of facts and history.” You and your fellow Freedom Caucus members demanded that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expel Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the House Republican Conference.

I strongly believe that your conference is subverting the laws of this land and are looking to overthrow our democratic institution. I believe you to be a traitor and should be treated as such.

I’m eager to hear the good news that all those who aided and abetted the attempted coup have been arrested and are being prosecuted.