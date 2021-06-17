LETTER: Like 9/11, Americans will never forget these politicians' votes

Mary Bruaw

Springfield Township

Can someone help me understand how this is possible?

When the Twin Towers were attacked and the plane headed for the Pentagon was brought down by passengers, the USA was fighting mad, even politicians.

Now we had insurgents, U.S. citizens, attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, destroying lives and property, yet today politicians refused to have a bipartisan investigation to determine who was behind this attack.

Like the attack on 9/11, this is something Americans will never forget nor will they forget the politicians who refused to support a bill to investigate this action.

