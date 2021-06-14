LETTER: Founding Fathers would be mortified

Lawrence Goldman

York Township

The Founding Fathers were really good at seeing into the future and predicting how citizens and their government might behave.

The Constitution of the United States is the world's pre-eminent document as relates to delineating the rights of citizens and placing limits on their government; however, they did fail to see the future in two instances that immediately come to mind.

No. 1: Slavery. The Constitution should have abolished slavery in 1787 instead of 1865. A whole lot of people might have lived long lives if they had.

No. 2: The inclusion of the Second Amendment into the Constitution. Once again, a whole lot of people might have lived a bit longer if they had excluded it. The Founding Fathers failed to see the future of weapons technology. In 1791, when the Bill of Rights was added, the available weapon was the "muzzle-loading smooth bore musket" for personal protection. What would our Founding Fathers have to say if they could see what's happening to their country today with "mass shootings" happening everyday? They'd be mortified.

As slavery was abolished for the good the nation, the Second Amendment needs to be repealed in the same spirit and something strict regarding gun ownership installed in its place.