LETTER: Scott Perry continues to be national embarrassment

In 1992, the U.N. Conference on Environment and Development held talks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Also known as the "Earth Summit," these talks were the foundation for a treaty called the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Then-President George H.W. Bush (a Republican) signed on to the treaty and talked about the need to care for our planet and bragged up the United States leadership on taking action against climate change, saying “We’ve not only seen the concern, we share it. We not only care, we’re taking action. We come to Rio with an action plan on climate change. It stresses energy efficiency, cleaner air, reforestation, new technology. I am happy to report that I have just signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

The UNFCCC went into full effect on March 21, 1994. Today, 197 countries have ratified the UNFCCC with the goal of preventing “dangerous” human interference with the Earth’s climate system.

On April 22, 2021, also known as Earth Day, Congressman Scott Perry introduced a bill into the U.S. House that would withdraw the U.S. from this treaty. Scott Perry’s climate change denial has gone to extremes. Does Scott Perry hate people who care about the environment and the future of the planet so much that he would introduce a bill removing the United States from the table when it comes to climate change solutions on Earth Day of all days?

His bill has the support of other right-wing extremists such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, who blamed California wildfires on secret Jewish space lasers. Of course, Scott Perry’s (I’ll refrain from calling him representative as he’s really not representing anyone with his actions, not even his own children) bill has zero chance of ever passing. Scott Perry continues to be a national embarrassment.