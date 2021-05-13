LETTER: A vote for decency this election

Patrice Joseph

Thomasville

Every day I go to work on Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. As I pass a home right outside of York New Salem, I see obscene signs plastered on the home.

I will be the first to believe in freedom of speech; however, I also believe in decency. I have two young grandchildren, one of which can read these signs. One of the signs is “F--- Biden” in large letters; the other sign that is so upsetting is a Trump image urinating on Joe Biden.

Where do we draw line?

The climate in York County is disappointing. Remember after 9/11 when Alan Jackson wrote a song about "faith, hope and love”? Can't we agree on kindness and love instead of all this hate?

It has gone too far.