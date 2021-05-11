LETTER: Proposed amendments 'the height of folly'

Harry L. McNeal Jr.

Glen Rock

At the May primary election, Pennsylvania voters will be asked to amend the state constitution in several ways.

Two of the proposed changes would dilute the governor’s power over the declaration of an emergency, in favor of the Legislature.

One would cause a governor’s declaration of an emergency to expire at the end of 21 days, unless extended by the Legislature. Another would allow the Legislature to extend, or terminate, a governor’s declaration of an emergency.

More:Your guide to Pa.’s 2021 primary ballot questions

More:Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors' emergency power

An emergency is a situation requiring action that, in turn, requires a leader. The notion of entrusting such a state of affairs to a crowd is the height of folly. Particularly, as here, where the party currently controls the Legislature has raised serious questions about its commitment to the public good.

It has been a vigorous part of the national party that sponsored anarchy and insurrection on Jan. 6 — that is a big deal. And its leaders continue to pretend that there is serious voter fraud, in order to justify measures that would make it harder for ordinary folks to vote. Numerous courts across the country have, uniformly, rejected the claim of voter fraud when the issue has been raised.

Both the very nature of an emergency, that requires a leader, as well as the identity of those who would currently exercise the power that is being removed from the governor, cry out against these measures.

Let's not be fools. Vote no.