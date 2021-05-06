LETTER: Ruman for West Manchester supervisor

Rich Gordon

West Manchester Township

I encourage all my neighbors in West Manchester Township to vote for Ron Ruman for township supervisor. West Manchester Township is an attractive retail, residential, agricultural and industrial location and the correct mix of all uses is what makes the township so popular. Ron believes strongly in planning for our future growth. Ron will solicit taxpayers’ opinions before decisions are made and use modern methods of reaching taxpayers.

I serve with Ron on the West Manchester Township Planning Commission and can vouch for his commitment to do what’s right, not just what’s easy. My wife and I have known Ron and his family since moving to York 30 years ago we can confidently say Ron Ruman stands for transparency, honesty and integrity.

I encourage all to cast their vote for Ron Ruman, Republican for West Manchester Township supervisor, at the polls on Tuesday, May 18.