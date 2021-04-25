READERS

LETTER: Vote Smith for common pleas judge

Milton Leake
Springettsbury Township
Attorney Suzanne Smith is photographed at Kearney Galloway Graybill, LLC in York City, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

I am writing in support of Suzanne Smith for judge of the York County Court of Common Pleas.

I have known Suzanne for over 20 years, having met her as a fellow parishioner at St. John Episcopal Church. She is a fun person to know, friendly, outgoing and a great mother to her two daughters.

I have known a few people who have used her services as a lawyer. They were more than pleased with the assistance she provided to them. I am impressed with her record of service to the community through her pro bono assistance to those who could not afford the help of a lawyer. Check her web site at suzannesmithforjudge.com for details of her career as a lawyer in York County.

I believe Suzanne has the experience, wisdom and judicial temperament to be an excellent judge of the Court of Common Pleas of York County. She is cross-filed on both tickets. Please vote for Suzanne for judge in the May primary.