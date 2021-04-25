LETTER: Easier way to catch speeders: Enforce existing laws

Linda M. Lewis

York Township

As someone who drives long distances several times a year, I read with interest your recent article regarding the increase in automobile fatalities caused by speeding. Several proposals for decreasing these deaths included lowering speed limits, giving local municipalities more control over speed limits in their jurisdictions and even redesigning roads.

I have a much easier and more practical way to address this issue. Enforce existing speed limits!

Every single day I witness many drivers blatantly disregarding posted speed limits. In most instances, they drive 15-plus miles above the posted limit. I almost never see anyone cited for these dangerous, illegal actions.

Most of this dangerous driving takes place on interstates and state highways. If the state police need more funding for personnel to address this life-threatening behavior, perhaps that should be arranged. What could be more important for our day-to-day safety?