LETTER: Ron Ruman for West Manchester supervisor

Susan R. Emmons

West Manchester Township

I am writing in support of Ron Ruman for West Manchester Township supervisor. I have known Ron for over 15 years as a neighbor. My daughter and Ron’s daughter both attended West York Area School District. Ron and I, along with our spouses, attended many school functions together over the years. I have known Ron to have the highest integrity. He shares our community’s values of family, faith and good citizenship.

He has always had a very active interest in the issues affecting our community’s quality of life. He is running for election in order to promote fiscal responsibility and municipal cooperation. He would like to expand our township’s tax base in order to promote the fiscal well-being of our township. His highest priorities are the health and safety of our families, including our elders and children.

His years of working in state government with elected officials, civil service employees and the public, and responding to the inquiries of concerned citizens, have prepared him well for the duties of township supervisor. On May 18, please join me in voting for Ron Ruman for West Manchester Township supervisor.