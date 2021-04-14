LETTER: Who has the unmitigated gall to oppose new Georgia voting law?

William J. Miller

Jacobus

Note to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and The York Dispatch editorial board: Election integrity is more important than MLB and The York Dispatch's misguided opinions. What a novel idea: requiring a photo ID to prove that you are who you say you are. Let's see, we need that when we go to the bank, fly on an airplane, go to the hospital, apply for credit, buy alcohol, apply for a job, apply or renew a driver's license, etc. Pretty much need it for anything.

But, of course, we should not need it to vote. If that were the case, people couldn't vote more than once, or dead people could not vote, and most of all, how would all those illegal aliens crossing the Mexican border due to Sleepy Joe's immigration policy disaster be able to vote Democrat? As long as they don't immigrate to Georgia they should be able to vote in most any states run by Democrats.

It is unfathomable to me that anyone who has an ounce of integrity would have the unmitigated gall to oppose this new Georgia voting law. But, then again, I guess I shouldn't be surprised, given the current state of our country and the Cancel (or I call it Cancer) Culture the left is shoving down decent American's throats.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Socialists/Communists said they would destroy our free society and our culture and values from within. It is happening right before our eyes led by the Democrat Socialist/Communist party, whom The York Dispatch fully supports.

Let me leave you to ponder a quote from the great Winston Churchill: "Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its only inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery."