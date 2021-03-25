LETTER: Wolf helping make Pa. a leader in clean energy

Jon Clark

Citizens' Climate Lobby

Thank you, Gov. Tom Wolf, for your commitment to have at least half of our state government's power use to be generated by solar power.

This project will remove 157,800 tons of CO2 from our air and create 400 new jobs (mostly local) installing clean energy in our state.

Not only will this help our nation to mitigate climate change, but will also help to make us energy independent and clean up our local air and water quality.

More:‘We can’t wait any longer’ to face climate crisis, Biden says

More:GUEST EDITORIAL: A new focus on climate change

According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency numbers, Pennsylvania's energy commitment will make it the seventh-largest customer of renewable energy among local governments in the United States.

This agreement will help to protect our air, water and children's futures while helping to make the United States a clean energy leader.

— Jon Clark is the Appalachia Regional Coordinator for Citizens' Climate Lobby.