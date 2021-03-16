LETTER: Wouldn't it be nice?

Don Hake

York

Wouldn't it be nice if humans recognized their common origins and celebrated their variety rather than condemning all who deviated from the group?

Wouldn't it be nice if all people under the governance of the United States had the same rights as all other citizens of the U.S., such as statehood for D.C., Puerto Rico and all other protectorates?

Wouldn't it be nice if gerrymandering was discontinued and replaced by a nonpartisan group that would only be concerned with the best interests of the voting public?

Wouldn't it be nice if money was removed from all elections and Citizens United was overturned by legislation and never to return?

Wouldn't it be nice if political candidates were penalized for lying or distorting the truth and the most severe penalties were for impugning another person’s character or appearance?

Wouldn't it be nice if all elected offices were term-limited unless extended by the vote of the populations (say 75%)? Perhaps it would give rebirth to the patriots who founded our democracy and discourage those who just wanted a job and power over others.

Wouldn't it be nice if issues of great concern would be presented to the electorate in ballot referendum?

Wouldn't it be nice if police officers were vetted more thoroughly, with empathy being the overriding criteria rather than strength or agility?

Wouldn't it be nice if schools taught students to recognize demagoguery so they could judiciously reject con artists and would be dictators?

Wouldn't it be nice if all people would be able to rise to the highest level of achievement that they are capable of without being held back by meaningless impediments like race, religion gender, sexual orientation and financial standing? That would be the creation of a truly great America.

And ... wouldn't it be nice if such things came to pass?