SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
READERS

LETTER: Recent letter from elections board was confusing

Lynn Mackley
Hellam Township
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, photo, a canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the general election continues in Allentown, Pa. President Donald Trumpâ€™s campaign filed a number of lawsuits across six battleground states this month as he tried to upend the 2020 election. Judges uniformly rejected his claims of vote fraud. The latest case ended Saturday, Nov. 21, when a federal judge in Pennsylvania said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani presented only â€˜speculative accusationsâ€™ that brought to mind â€˜Frankensteinâ€™s Monster.' (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Those who voted by mail recently received a letter from the York County Board of Elections. The purpose of this letter was to inform the Elections Board how the voter wished to vote in future elections. Not only were the instructions confusing, three people called me to ask how I interpreted it, but nowhere in the letter was an address provided for the return of the completed form.

I can only surmise that the person who constructed the letter is totally incompetent, as well as those who approved it for mailing. Or the return address information was deliberately omitted to discourage its return and further confuse.

Either scenario is totally unacceptable.

More:Democrats' bill would make sweeping changes to elections laws

More:FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods in CPAC speech