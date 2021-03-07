LETTER: Recent letter from elections board was confusing

Lynn Mackley

Hellam Township

Those who voted by mail recently received a letter from the York County Board of Elections. The purpose of this letter was to inform the Elections Board how the voter wished to vote in future elections. Not only were the instructions confusing, three people called me to ask how I interpreted it, but nowhere in the letter was an address provided for the return of the completed form.

I can only surmise that the person who constructed the letter is totally incompetent, as well as those who approved it for mailing. Or the return address information was deliberately omitted to discourage its return and further confuse.

Either scenario is totally unacceptable.

