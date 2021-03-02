LETTER: Dumbing down of America now complete

Lawrence Goldman

York Township

For years, I've been trying to figure out why Donald Trump hadn't run for political office before the age of 70. I finally figured it out. The "dumbing down" of America had not been completed. Before 2016, Americans were too intelligent to believe his nonsense. He lied to voters every day while he was a candidate and every day while president; however, his supporters stood by him and believed every word of the crapola that came out of his mouth.

More:FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods in CPAC speech

More:OP-ED: How shocking that the GOP now has a QAnon problem in their ranks

"Dumbing down is the deliberate oversimplification of intellectual content in education, literature, and cinema, news, video games, and culture." The term was first used as movie business slang by screenplay writers ordered to revise scripts so as to appeal to those of little education or intelligence. Well, looking at the highlights of speeches at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, I have come to the conclusion that the "dumbing down" of America is now complete.

How can anyone watch a maniacal Ted Cruz and a calculating Josh Hawley and not break out laughing at their hubris? It's like those who attended CPAC and cheered these guys are living on another planet. The Republican Party now consists of those who value ignorance and those who embrace conspiracy theories, along with the politicians who control them.