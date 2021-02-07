LETTER: Now do you see he was buck naked?

Don Hake

York City

In a land far away and a time long ago, there lived a king who had a very high opinion of himself. He wished to present himself to his adoring followers in spectacular new clothes. And so he brought in tailor after tailor to accomplish this. When they failed to please him, he savaged them and dispatched them.

But then he came upon a tailor who produced a magical covering. One could only perceive it if they were true and loving devotees of the king. The king decided to display the magical garment, which showcased his absolutely perfect self. As he rode throughout the kingdom, his adoring followers cheered and acknowledged his absolute perfection and wisdom.

Until a naive young child uttered, "Hey, that dude is buck naked." And so it was that very slowly the loyal followers began to notice the great imperfections of the man who would be their "ruler for life."

I misspoke. The time was not so long ago and the land not very far away. It's now time for the snookered devotees to join in dispatching the arrogant, lying creep.

A country divided by hate and discrimination will fall. A land united with empathy, respect and cooperation will truly be great (again).