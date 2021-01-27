LETTER: If Perry has any honor he'll resign

David Wenger

Middle Paxton Township

Congressman Scott Perry’s claim that there was fraud in our presidential election was apparently true; just not in the way he framed it to the public.

Recent revelations about Perry’s efforts to overturn a lawful election — not only in our own state, but also in the state of Georgia — are both shameful and illegal. His resignation as our representative in the 10th Congressional District should be immediate, and prosecutorial investigations into election interference and conspiracy should be prompt and thorough.

Perry’s effort to encourage former President Trump to misuse the U.S. Department of Justice to create a bogus investigation of Georgia’s election results demonstrates his low opinion of democracy and his disdain the oath of office that he took previously as a member of the military and more recently as our congressman.

If he has any honor left, Perry should resign forthwith and not wait to further shame his constituents with his ouster from the House of Representatives.