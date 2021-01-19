LETTER: Learn to spot false accusations

Rhoda Kingston

East Manchester Township

The current schism dividing America is heartbreaking. What a gigantic challenge for Joe Biden.

The recent three-part series on the “Rise of the Nazis” showed graphically how an advanced, sophisticated democracy in short order became a thuggish dictatorship. Hitler’s rallying call to the German people was that he would “make Germany great again.” Instead, he devastated Germany and most of Europe, as well.

False accusations of corruption against some of our time-honored American institutions dishonor not only the hard-working professionals that man them but make us look like a sleazy, third-world country.

Most of our educated young people have learned to fact-check not only the information swirling around us but also to check the sources for reliability. Hitler’s premise, that the Big Lie repeated many times will be believed, catches us unawares.

A lot of us older folks tend to believe sources we should question. Those of us who call ourselves Christian have to be especially vigilant that we don’t repeat false information, breaking the ninth commandment, “Thou shalt not bear false witness.”

Despite all the falseness and negativity, many Americans have with kindness and empathy made huge efforts to help the less fortunate, and these unselfish people renew our spirits and make us hope for a better future.