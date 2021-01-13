LETTER: Trump could help heal rift

Lawrence Goldman

York

President elect Joe Biden has spoken about the country's need to unify in pretty much every speech he has given post-election. This is fine sentiment; however, as long as the current president clings to the notion that the election was "rigged" and therefore Biden is an illegitimate president, the schism between our people will exist.

Donald Trump should wake up one morning soon and give a speech and say something to the effect, "The Nov. 3 election results for president were accurate and no fraudulent votes were counted. Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States."

It's shouldn't be difficult either. The facts back him up. It was a fair and honest election. In fact, he's done something similar before. In 2016, he said, "President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period." This, after he propagated the other big lie, that Obama wasn't born in the United States and was therefore also an illegitimate president.

Isn't it time the president did something on behalf of the country he loves? His validation of the Nov. 3 election is the only way our nation will be able to move forward with some semblance of unity.