READERS

LETTER: Will Republicans ever be fit to hold power again?

Harry L. McNeal Jr.
Glen Rock
A pro-Trump mob gathers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images/TNS)

After unleashing the forces of anarchy, insurgency and sedition, will the Republican party ever be fit to again hold the reins of power in our government of laws — laws enacted by our duly elected representatives?

More critically: Will we be able to hold on to this form of government in face of the likely continued assaults by these forces of anarchy, insurgency and sedition?

