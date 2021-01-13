LETTER: Will Republicans ever be fit to hold power again?

Harry L. McNeal Jr.

Glen Rock

After unleashing the forces of anarchy, insurgency and sedition, will the Republican party ever be fit to again hold the reins of power in our government of laws — laws enacted by our duly elected representatives?

More critically: Will we be able to hold on to this form of government in face of the likely continued assaults by these forces of anarchy, insurgency and sedition?

