LETTER: Thanks for Perry resignation editorial

Michelle Cole

Dillsburg

Thank you so much for your editorial “Scott Perry must resign.” I have been emailing him and saying the same thing. How can he accept his win if the election was so fraudulent, illegitimate and illegal?

I have not gotten an answer to that question.

The same goes for Dawn Keefer and Mike Regan. Please keep hammering away at this. You seem to be the only local news agency that is brave enough to do it.

