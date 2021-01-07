LETTER: Complicit Scott Perry needs to be held accountable

John P. Manzella

Springettsbury Township

Rep. Scott Perry and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri objected to the counting of Pennsylvania's electoral votes yesterday on the floor of Congress.

This stunt occurred after pro-Trump rioters violently stormed the Capitol in a hideous display of insurrection against our country.

Rather than dropping his objection and promoting healing of our wounded country, like many of his colleagues decided to do, Perry stood before the members of the House and objected, which only prolonged this spectacle.

He is complicit in supporting the mobs that invaded our Capitol and should be held accountable for this travesty by his constituents when he is up for re- election in 2022.

