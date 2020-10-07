LETTERS: Leave my campaign signs alone and just vote

Patrick Walker

Warrington Township

To the driver(s) who chose to drive off the road to run over my presidential yard sign, who took my yard sign when I put it back up and then drove off the road again to hit my second presidential yard sign — really?

Your inability to accept a diversity of views is beneath the grandeur of this historic melting pot called America.

Please, just vote for the candidate of your choosing and allow us all the same privilege and freedom.

