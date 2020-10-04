LETTER: A vote for DePasquale is a vote for health care

Diane Phillips

Franklin Township

While it is easy to be caught up in the presidential campaign, this election is also about Congress and whether elected representatives will protect or hinder our access to health care.

None of us needs to be reminded about the coronavirus pandemic. It has affected all our lives – our finances, how our children are educated, and of course, our daily social interactions. We are all being asked to make sacrifices, but must we also sacrifice our health care when we need it the most? And what about other health problems besides the virus?

Those of us who live in the 10th District (Dauphin, Cumberland and York counties) have a clear-cut choice. Candidate Eugene DePasquale favors strengthening the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Incumbent Scott Perry does not.

In fact, Perry has voted to weaken the act no less than 12 times – with no plan for a reliable replacement to protect the residents of our district. Who wants to be in the middle of a pandemic without adequate coverage?

The ACA is about access and choice. It offers a combination of private coverage as well as government insurance options. Its goal, if it can survive votes like Perry’s, is to make coverage more affordable for everyone.

You know DePasquale’s record. He is the current auditor general for Pennsylvania and has fought for consumer protection and government accountability. Now it is time to send him to Congress. Your vote for Eugene DePasquale is a vote for your health care.