LETTER: Revs' decision a win for Little Leaguers

Thomas Kopetskie

York City

I want to applaud the York Revolution for allowing York Little League teams to play on their field. It meant so much to our grandson and his teammates to have a special night in a big-time baseball park. What great memories they will have. This is especially true this fall after their spring baseball was canceled due to the COVID virus.

This would be a great practice to continue in future years. Hats off to the York Revolution for being generous and allowing their staff to serve the greater York community in this manner. They are true friends who care and truly deserve our support as they move forward to their next season.