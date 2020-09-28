LETTER: Thank you sign vandals and thieves

Chad Baker

Manchester Township

As chair of the Democratic Party of York County I would like to take this opportunity to thank the vandals and thieves who have been destroying and/or stealing the Biden/Harris yard signs throughout the county.

Through your efforts, you have enabled supporters of Biden/Harris to search out new signs, thus providing funding to the local Democratic Party, the Biden/Harris campaign and to organizations such as Planned Parenthood, the NAACP and Human Rights Campaign. Your form of protest of the candidates and stifling of their supporters’ freedom of speech has enabled many other organizations you may not agree with to flourish in the process.

By all means, please continue to engage in your reckless behavior, and supporters of the Biden/Harris ticket will continue to support the organizations that will push this ticket to victory.

We are forever grateful for your indirect contribution to the party, to the Biden/Harris ticket and to progressive organizations that seek to fight for equality, social justice and human rights.

