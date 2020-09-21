LETTER: Perry fails to follow though on pledges

Alan Neff

West Manchester Township

This November, we will have an opportunity to evaluate the actions of U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.

In July, it was reported that Russia was paying members of the Taliban for the deaths of American service members in Afghanistan. Perry said they were "unverified," pledging that "absolutely … decisive action needed to be taken against Russia if the allegations are true."

More:Perry: Systemic racism isn't real, Black deaths sensationalized

More:State HRC, Congress member condemn Perry in joint statement

More:Former York County GOP chair disavows Perry following comments about race

More:Poll: Dauphin County will be tightest race for Perry, DePasquale

This August, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Russian officials against those bounties, suggesting they were not as "unverified" as Perry claimed.

As two soldiers from central Pennsylvania -- Marine Sgt. Benjamin Hines and Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman – were possibly killed because of this program, his lack of "decisive action" would be a significant violation of his pledge.

Perry said, "I’ve personally experienced (Trump's) heartfelt respect, admiration and appreciation for all members of our armed forces," however confirmed reports that President Trump called soldiers "losers" and "suckers" would suggest otherwise.

As a recent Senate Intelligence Committee report suggests there were counterintelligence threats and vulnerabilities “... through Russian contacts and a willingness by some members of the Trump campaign to accept foreign assistance," the continuing danger facing our country is clear. As Rep. Perry has had the opportunity to swear an oath to "support and defend the Constitution… against all enemies, foreign and domestic," it seems clear that his lack of holding the Executive Branch accountable is a serious problem.

Following former U.S. Rep. Todd Platts, who retired to honor a pledge to only serve six terms, Perry has pledged to "co-sponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits Amendment of three House terms," yet we now see him running for his fifth term in Congress.

We citizens must hold our elected officials accountable for their promises. We need representives in Congress who follow through with their pledges. Scott Perry is not that person.