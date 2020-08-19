LETTER: Work first, then play — remember?

Paul Gunning

Springettsbury Township

"Finish your chores, then you can go out to play."

That was the theme song of every kid's family from our city, rich or poor. We need to understand what that meant and apply it to ourselves today.

Set aside games at all levels. We need to mow the lawn, sweep the floor, make the bed. Then we can get to our play, knowing we took responsibility for ourselves and others. Be important to yourself and people around you. Put the games away until our work is done in repairing and healing our communities.

This society is at a serious crossroads, which the virus has exposed. When you "pray for potatoes, grab a hoe." Make your mothers proud.

More:At hearing, PIAA boss says his organization wants to move forward with fall sports

More:PIAA's Bob Lombardi on playing fall sports: 'Only wrong decision is if we don't give it a try'