LETTER: Perry among few votes against pandemic preparedness act

Alan Neff

West Manchester Township

Recently, a Washington, D.C., organization supporting Congressman Scott Perry posted ads stating that we can “innovate” our way through this pandemic. This outsider organization is trying to repair the reputations of elected officials around the country by running the exact same ad.

However, when we look back at Perry’s record, it shows that he (along with only eight other representatives) voted against the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2018. Though the world has changed significantly in just two years, it seems that the “innovation” buzzword is something that the representative has only recently incorporated into his rhetoric.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and being proactive on matters of health care is absolutely essential to prevent situations like we find ourselves in right now.

Scott Perry consistently votes to repeal protections for those with preexisting conditions, to remove young people from having access to insurance and voted against “innovation” back when it could have been useful in preventing an outbreak of this scale.

Pennsylvania deserves better. It is important to have representation that protects us in the 10th Congressional District. Scott Perry does not have our best interest at heart.