LETTER: If Mike Jones shouldn't be in office if he doesn't know the difference

Melanie Smith

West Manchester Township

This is an open letter to state Rep Mike Jones, regarding the article in the July 3 York Dispatch in which he says to disregard Gov. Tom Wolf's and Dr. Rachel Levine's mandate to wear masks when one leaves their home, implying this creates a dictatorship.

With all due respect, Mr. Jones, if you can't tell the difference between a dictatorship and trying to keep people safe and alive then you have no business being in office.

Urging anarchy will get none of us through this very real crisis that we find ourselves in, and it may behoove you to join the fight against the virus instead of fighting the very ones who are trying to conquer the virus.

