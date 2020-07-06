Fourth of July Sale Is On.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
READERS

LETTER: If Mike Jones shouldn't be in office if he doesn't know the difference

Melanie Smith
West Manchester Township
In back from left, ownership partner Jim Switzenberg, of John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville, State Rep. Mike Jones (R-York Township), Karl Spangler, owner of Central Family Restaurant and Christos Sacarellos, of family-owned Round the Clock Diner, look on as Jon Spanos, co-owner of The Paddock on Market, addresses media regarding safe business practices to be put into place for dine-in service during a demonstration at The Paddock on Market in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Rep. Jones is one of the leaders of the ReopenYorkPA movement. Dawn J. Sagert photo

This is an open letter to state Rep Mike Jones, regarding the article in the July 3 York Dispatch in which he says to disregard Gov. Tom Wolf's and Dr. Rachel Levine's mandate to wear masks when one leaves their home, implying this creates a dictatorship.

With all due respect, Mr. Jones, if you can't tell the difference between a dictatorship and trying to keep people safe and alive then you have no business being in office.

Urging anarchy will get none of us through this very real crisis that we find ourselves in, and it may behoove you to join the fight against the virus instead of fighting the very ones who are trying to conquer the virus.

More:LETTER: Ignore Mike Jones, support those trying to keep you safe

More:Jones on masks: 'Ignore the order if you choose to'

More:Rep. Jones: State health officials are 'bureaucrats' not 'experts'

More:Texas, Florida impose new lockdowns as cases spike