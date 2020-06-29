LETTER: What happened to free speech

Harlan Harlacker

Dover

Two times this past week I read in The York Dispatch that two individuals were going to lose their jobs because of their posts on Facebook.

Ana Meyers posted that recent protesters were “disgusting” and therefore her employer, Coalition of Public Charter School, was going to terminate her job over insensitive comments. The article also stated the good things she did as executive director of charter schools. One comment erases all the good things this individual did for her employer over the years.

Are you kidding me? What happened to free speech?

I don't have to agree or disagree with everything you say, or I say, so why don't we let it there? It used to be the American way. It's one of our freedoms, free speech, remember. Why is everyone getting so thin skinned like a rotten tomato and getting so offended about every little thing that goes on? Grow up. We can do better than this. If we don't, Big Government will tell us what to do, when to do it and how to do it. It's called Socialism. Believe me, you won't like it.