LETTER: Be part of the solution, not part of the problem

Barb Zmolek

West Manchester Township

I’m a math teacher. I enjoy teaching this discipline because if I take the right steps, I get the right answers. One time when one of my students was not cooperating with me, I asked his parents in for a conference. During our discussion the father looked at his son and said, “Son, you need to be part of the solution here, not part of the problem.”

I’ve thought of this statement many times over the years and want to pose it now in our current environment, locally and nationally. As I reflect on my actions and attitudes these past months, am I part of the problem or part of the solution? How about you? Be part of the solution. That’s the right answer.