On June 17, the York County salary board approved the Human Resources position of chief opportunity officer and trainer "to ensure diversity and inclusion among county government staff" to provide "more capacity for creativity, innovation and empathy than a homogeneous workforce."

York County Planning Commission Director Felicia Dell "plans to establish a community planner position dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion" as well, so that "programs, funding and other resources are fairly distributed, without bias ..." Director Dell envisions that some day such a special initiative would not be needed.

I commend these actions, but the only action that will ensure individuals in all of York County against discrimination is a countywide Human Relations Commission.

In order to have a truly inclusive countywide community, everyone needs to be legally assured that they will be protected from discrimination at work, in public places and in the search for housing.

This is the major mechanism to have true equity in all of York County.

