FILE - In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The counting from Pennsylvania's first foray into mass voting by mail was wrapping up on Tuesday, June 9 a week after the primary, with results of some of races still up in the air. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Photo: Matt Slocum / AP)

The rules for voting by mail are draconian and need to be revised.

I refer, specifically, to the prohibition against any stray marks on the envelopes holding the ballot. As long as the ballot is filled in properly, it shouldn't matter what the envelopes look like.

If some poor old soul accidentally puts a stray pen mark on the envelope that shouldn't preclude his ballot from being counted. If I want to draw a tic tac toe on the inner envelop, how is that the business of the board of elections? It just means I am a delightfully quirky, old eccentric. It doesn't mean that my vote shouldn't count.

If my ballot is in order, count it. Stop looking for excuses to exclude people.

The purpose and goal of a democracy is to include as many people in the voting who can legally vote. It is not to turn the people at the election board into martinets.

