The current health pandemic has had devastating consequences on the lives and businesses of so many people worldwide.

For a restaurant like Round the Clock Diner to open in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure orders shows a total lack of concern and respect for the health and safety of our community. It is also unfair to all those businesses that are following the state’s guidelines. It is disappointing that some local officials are openly encouraging this defiance.

Personally, I plan to support local businesses, restaurants and elected officials who care enough to follow the guidelines to help keep us all safe and healthy.

PHOTOS: Round the Clock Diner opens to eat-in customers
Customers wait in line outside Round the Clock Diner on Route 30, not only for take-out orders but also to have their first sit-down mean in a restaurant since the start of Governor Wolf's COVID-19 shutdown. After learning that the York County District Attorney's office would not enforce criminal penalties due to Governor Wolf's shutdown orders, Round the Clock Diner opened to eat-in customers Sunday, May 10, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
After learning that the York County District Attorney's office would not enforce criminal penalties due to Governor Wolf's shutdown orders, Round the Clock Diner opened to eat-in customers Sunday, May 10, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
After learning that the York County District Attorney's office would not enforce criminal penalties due to Governor Wolf's shutdown orders, Round the Clock Diner opened to eat-in customers Sunday, May 10, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
After learning that the York County District Attorney's office would not enforce criminal penalties due to Governor Wolf's shutdown orders, Round the Clock Diner opened to eat-in customers Sunday, May 10, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
