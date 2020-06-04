Buy Photo A long exposure shows Route 30 traffic passing a busy Round the Clock Diner in Manchester Township, Saturday night, May 30, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The current health pandemic has had devastating consequences on the lives and businesses of so many people worldwide.

For a restaurant like Round the Clock Diner to open in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure orders shows a total lack of concern and respect for the health and safety of our community. It is also unfair to all those businesses that are following the state’s guidelines. It is disappointing that some local officials are openly encouraging this defiance.

Personally, I plan to support local businesses, restaurants and elected officials who care enough to follow the guidelines to help keep us all safe and healthy.

