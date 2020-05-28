Buy Photo Lynn Kohler, right, candidate for West York School Board, greets voters during Election Day at Shiloh Fire Co. in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In response to the West York school board's decision to scrap climate change from its textbook, I'd say "asinine."

I've always been a registered Republican. Many Republicans abandon the values they claim to stand by. For a group of people that attempts to champion "individual rights," they constantly make hypocritical errors. So many constantly just vomit back up political talking points. How are you any different from the liberals you loathe?

Republican President Richard Nixon enacted the Environmental Protection Agency. Republican President Theodore Roosevelt once said, "The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased and not impaired in value. Conservation means development as much as it does protection.”

This school board doesn’t even want to give you the facts. Why? Because they

are afraid of what young people may do with those truths. They are afraid young people are going to think for themselves. They want them to blindly follow along, just like they do. They’d rather have young people be dumb and registered Republican than smart and maybe, God forbid, become a registered Democrat. Bob Dylan once wrote, “Don't criticize what you can't understand. Your sons and your daughters are beyond your command. Your old road is rapidly aging.”

In Lincoln's first public speech in 1832, he said, "Upon the subject of education ... I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we, as a people, can be engaged in."

The West York school board has shown their true colors: Let's paint this as a globalist, anti-capitalist issue so we don’t have to do our homework.

Don't be lazy. Don’t let the next generation’s education be at the mercy of your ill-informed political talking points.

