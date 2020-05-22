CLOSE

Volunteers work with New Freedom VFW #7012 to place flags to honor veterans for Memorial Day, Saturday, May 16, 2020. York Dispatch

Although directives are in place limiting gatherings of groups in excess of 25 people, many of us will take a moment to pause, remember and give thanks to the fallen who have given their lives in service to the United States of America. 

We will visit one or more of the hundreds of monuments and cemeteries throughout York County and leave wreaths and flowers. We will recall dear memories of friends and family members who have fallen, and taps will resonate in areas surrounding small gatherings. Others outside our gatherings will hear the 24 notes that tap deep emotion in many of us and perhaps be drawn to pause in reflection and gratitude.

New Freedom VFW Post #7012 Quartermaster Mike Sharkey, right, of Shrewsbury, and Robert Akers, of Shrewsbury, share an elbow bump before working together with other volunteers to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. A total of 550 flags were placed in six cemeteries in the Shrewsbury/New Freedom area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Michael Burns, 15, left, and his brother Jacob Burns, 11, both of Shrewsbury, work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteers Colleen Dzwonczyk, front, and Cathy Taylor, both of New Freedom, work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Michael Burns, 15, of Shrewsbury, volunteers with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Commander Zach Bamberger, of New Freedom VFW Post #7012 places one of 315 flags as volunteers work to honor veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteers work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
New Freedom VFW Post #7012 Quartermaster Mike Sharkey, of Shrewsbury, renders military honors by saluting and speaking the name of the veteran after their flag is placed as volunteers in work to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. A total of 550 flags were placed in six cemeteries in the Shrewsbury/New Freedom area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteer Robert Akers, of Shrewsbury, scans headstones looking for the names of veterans as he works with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteer Colleen Dzwonczyk, of New Freedom, scans headstones for names of veterans as she and others volunteer to help New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
New Freedom VFW Post #7012 Quartermaster Mike Sharkey, right, of Shrewsbury, and Robert Akers, of Shrewsbury, work together with other volunteers to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. A total of 550 flags were placed in six cemeteries in the Shrewsbury/New Freedom area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Jacob Burns, 11, left, of Shrewsbury, secures a flag in the ground while VFW member Denny Kirk, of Freeland, Md., checks the name of Cpl. William Shaeffer off of his list as volunteers work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteers work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteers work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Southern York County Rotary secretary Neil Taylor, left, of New Freedom, brushes grass clippings from a grave marker while VFW Post #7012 Quartermaster Mike Sharkey, of Shrewsbury, secures a flag as they join volunteers in working with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. A total of 550 flags were placed in six cemeteries in the Shrewsbury/New Freedom area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteers work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
New Freedom VFW Post #7012 Quartermaster Mike Sharkey, of Shrewsbury, renders military honors by saluting and speaking the name of the veteran after their flag is placed as volunteers in work to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. A total of 550 flags were placed in six cemeteries in the Shrewsbury/New Freedom area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Volunteers Colleen Dzwonczyk, left, and Cathy Taylor, both of New Freedom, work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 to place 315 flags on grave markers to honor veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
New Freedom VFW Post #7012 Quartermaster Mike Sharkey, right, of Shrewsbury, and Robert Akers, of Shrewsbury, look over their section list as they work together with other volunteers to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. A total of 550 flags were placed in six cemeteries in the Shrewsbury/New Freedom area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    One Memorial Day tradition reflects the resilience and perseverance of our nation, and it is fitting to share it with you. On Memorial Day, our nation’s colors fly at half-staff only for the first half of the day, and at noon they are raised to full-staff.

    This unique custom was at one time meant to honor the fallen in the morning and living veterans the remainder of the day. Congress codified the tradition in 1924 with the proclamation, “For the nation lives, and the flag is a symbol of illumination.” For many of us today, the noon flag-raising symbolizes the persistence of our nation in the face of loss. 

    Persistence — the firm continuance in a course of action in spite of difficulty — is reflected by the deeds of the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. It is that example of persistence that we all can draw upon in reflection this Memorial Day.

    — Terry Gendron is York County's director of Veterans Affairs.

